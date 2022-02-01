Senators look to break logjam on elections overhaul

Three senators released a draft bill Tuesday that would clarify Congress’ role in tallying the presidential election, even as a separate bipartisan group of more than a dozen lawmakers continues working on a broader elections overhaul.

The bipartisan group has divided its workload into smaller teams to seek agreement on a slate of issues, such as protection of election workers, more funding for the Election Assistance Commission, changes to voting practices and rights, and updating the nation’s Electoral Count Act of 1887 for picking a president.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins told reporters Monday night that each group has a Republican and Democratic co-chair, and will begin digging into each area this week before reporting back.

The Electoral Count Act has a new sense of urgency in Washington this week, with former President Donald Trump’s statement on Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence “could have overturned the Election!” during the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College results.

Election law experts have warned Congress for years that it would be wise to clarify the Electoral Count Act language. Trump provided fodder with his failed attempt to use that process to stay in office despite losing the election, including holding a Jan. 6, 2021, rally of his supporters that turned into an attack on the Capitol during that counting process.