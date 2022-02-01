Unvaccinated truckers find roadblocks at Canada-US border

A requirement that foreign nationals entering the U.S. and Canada be vaccinated for COVID-19 is exacerbating the supply chain logjam, according to freight industry groups who say they can’t find enough vaccinated drivers to bring goods across the U.S.-Canada border.

The U.S. government argues the new requirement has had little such impact and argues the public health benefits make the mandate worthwhile.

The U.S. on Jan. 22 began imposing the vaccine requirement on all non-U.S. individuals traveling for both essential and nonessential reasons. The restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens entering the U.S.

Canada began requiring northbound truckers and other incoming visitors to be vaccinated beginning Jan. 15, which has triggered a number of protests by Canadian truckers, including one leading to blockades in the Canadian capital and at a border crossing. Mexico has no such requirement.

The freight industry said the impact has been immediate, with fewer drivers able to cross the border and prices spiking as a result. The scarcity of drivers, they say, has translated into long waits for available trucks and a resulting ground backlog akin to what’s being seen in ports for ocean freight.