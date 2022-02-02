Biden deploys troops to Eastern Europe

President Joe Biden will move 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and reassure allies of the U.S. commitment to the alliance amid a buildup of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border, Defense Department officials said Wednesday.

The Pentagon will move 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania to augment the 900 U.S. servicemembers already there. The majority of the other 2,000 troops, currently stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., will be sent to Poland, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The remaining few hundred will be stationed in Germany.

The moves are intended to send a message to Moscow that the U.S. will honor its commitment to NATO and defend any member of the alliance that is attacked, Kirby said. Though Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the country shares a border with four member states.

“These are not permanent moves,” Kirby said. “They are designed to respond to the current security environment. Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are going to ensure the robust defense of four NATO allies.”