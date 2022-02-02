Midterm voters have a way of reminding presidents what to focus on

On Feb. 10, House Democrats will hold a “family conversation and full-day messaging summit” to communicate their “vision and accomplishments to the American people.” In one of the most ironic recent moments, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to change her original plan for the Democrats’ annual issues retreat to take place at that time in Philadelphia because of the surge in the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Speaking of irony, the scheduled headliner at the retreat to talk about the Democratic Party’s messaging as the off-year congressional elections loom was none other than former President Barack Obama, according to Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News. Apparently, no one stopped to consider the fact that inviting a president whose strategy cost Democrats 63 seats and control of the House in 2010, his first off-year congressional election, might not be the ideal choice. It’s a little like asking Terry McAuliffe to offer advice on winning off-off-year elections.

Still, with the striking similarities between Obama’s first year and President Joe Biden’s, perhaps Democrats can learn something from the mistakes Obama made leading up to what was a crucial election for control of Congress and the issue agenda that went with it.

The challenge for all incoming presidents is to balance who gave them the nomination and the larger, less partisan electorate that made them president. This dynamic also impacts the priority of issues. Obama failed to understand that crucial point.

In 2009, with the economy in dire straits, Obama kicked off his presidency with a nod to the No. 1 issue in the 2008 election, the economy, by passing a $792 billion stimulus bill in February 2009 with a focus on infrastructure. Sound familiar?