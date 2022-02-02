Homeland Security panel advances ICE nominee, again

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs advanced, for the second time, the nomination of Texas sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The committee on Wednesday voted 7-4 along party lines to send the nomination to the Senate floor, paving the way for the Homeland Security immigration agency to have a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time in more than five years.

Three additional Republicans voted against the nomination by proxy, but those votes are not counted in the official tally under committee rules.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the committee’s top Republican, signaled his opposition to the nomination before the vote. He highlighted Gonzalez’s previous statements criticizing ICE and his decision as sheriff of Harris County, which includes Houston, to withdraw from a federal agreement to cooperate with the agency.

“Frankly, his history with ICE, both his statements and his actions regarding the agency he’s nominated to lead, are deeply concerning to me, and I think would be by the rank-and-file of members of ICE,” Portman said.