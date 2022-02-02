Testing shortages reach nursing homes, home health agencies

Nursing homes and other elder care providers are grappling with the current shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, with reports emerging of low supplies as the administration mounts a massive effort to boost the country’s manufacturing capacity.

The testing shortage is compounded by a worsening staffing crisis. The industry lost hundreds of thousands of workers since the beginning of the pandemic, and the surge in cases from the omicron variant is forcing more staffers to call out of work.

The issue is raising questions about care for seniors nationwide and whether the administration’s effort to ship 1 billion tests directly to households is further undercutting supplies for providers, which are already competing with a surge in demand from the general public. Nursing home residents are particularly at high risk from the virus, accounting for around 142,700 of the roughly 860,000 total U.S. COVID-19 deaths — 17 percent, despite making up less than 1 percent of the population.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told lawmakers in January that the Biden administration is sending around 2.8 million tests directly to long-term care facilities each week. But major industry groups like LeadingAge and the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living are reporting that many members are struggling to find tests.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires skilled nursing facilities to test staff at least once a week when community transmission is considered moderate, and twice if it’s considered high. Many facilities have arrangements with labs to conduct PCR tests, but turnaround times can stretch into several days as demand surges.