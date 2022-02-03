A Groundhog Day fight in Rules Committee over resolutions of inquiry

Toward the end of the first House Rules Committee business meeting of 2022, ranking Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma offered an amendment to remove what looks like technical language from a resolution setting floor debate parameters for a duo of veterans’ benefits bills.

However, the language, which has been included in committee resolutions for more than 1 1/2 years, limits the use of resolutions of inquiry — a legislative tool to request that the executive branch provide information to Congress.

“Sometimes tough questions need to be asked to ensure proper oversight can be conducted,” Cole said at the meeting on Jan. 10. “Continuing to silence not only the minority but all members of this body does an extreme disservice to the institution.”

Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern, who chairs the committee that has jurisdiction over the rules of the House and sets the terms and conditions for debate on measures before they are voted on by the full chamber, responded that he was “sympathetic.” But he also questioned whether House Republicans would use resolutions of inquiry for their intended purpose or to balloon the number of votes representatives take.

“I know this is not felt by every single Republican member, but unfortunately the people who seem to be calling the shots are determined to do whatever they can to try to delay and obstruct,” McGovern told CQ Roll Call.