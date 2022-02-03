‘Chunks’ is a funny word. Congress-watchers can’t stop saying it

Policy debates on Capitol Hill are often wonky and sometimes clunky. They can be full of spunk, or a lot of bunk, and occasionally sound drunk. But these days, they’re mostly chunky.

Over the last few weeks, “chunks” has become the go-to shorthand for describing Democrats’ plans to pass some subset of President Joe Biden’s large social spending and climate change legislative package. Short and stark, “chunks” juts out among the usual rambling Washington vernacular. Bills are usually “transformative” or “deleterious”; this one is chunky.

Not everyone is on board. “Please, please, please Congress-watching friends: let’s all agree to use some word other than ‘chunks’ to describe the coming legislative strategy, ok?” tweeted senior fellow Molly Reynolds of the Brookings Institution.

Asked about it in the Senate hallways this week, lawmakers laughed, demurred or looked confused. Their patience for the term varied.

“I will be happy to vote on aspects of the Build Back Better [Act] that will help families lower their cost of living, get health care and have children be able to go to preschool,” said Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono. “If we need to do those in ‘chunks,’ I’m happy to do that.”