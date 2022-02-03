Climate views put Fed nominee Raskin in GOP’s crosshairs

Senate Republicans are mounting a campaign against President Joe Biden’s pick to fill a watchdog position at the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, over her views on girding against the financial risks of human-caused climate change.

Biden nominated former Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin in January to be vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, a role created by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law to oversee major banks and monitor emerging threats to the economy.

Since then, GOP senators from oil- and gas-producing states have vowed to oppose her confirmation, while environmental and labor groups have supported her.

Raskin is scheduled to appear for her confirmation hearing at 8:45 a.m. Thursday before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, where Lisa Cook and Phillip Jefferson — Biden’s two other nominees to sit on the Fed’s board — will also testify.

