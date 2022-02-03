Man arrested by Capitol Police in October returns to street outside Supreme Court

A Michigan man who initiated a standoff near the Capitol with police in October returned to the same spot on Thursday, the same morning President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several members of Congress were delivering remarks nearby to the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol Visitor Center.

Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Mich., was arrested in October after refusing to leave his Chevy Tahoe, which he had illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court. Melvin’s return to the high court on Thursday spurred police to close First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SW, in addition to East Capitol Street between First and Second streets.

At around 9:00a.m., Capitol Police agents saw Melvin in front of the Supreme Court, and the department closed off the area as a precaution.

After some discussion, Melvin agreed to leave the area and was not arrested, the department said. “Our officers and agents are focused on our critical mission,” Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a statement. “I applaud them for their keen observation and for not taking any chances when it comes to safety and security.”

Capitol Police agents noticed “concerning language” on a public social media account thought to be Melvin’s that related to his presence at the Supreme Court, the Capitol Police said.