‘Nauseously woke,’ lunch in the Capitol and unicorn poop – Congressional Hits & Misses

Week of Jan. 31, 2022

By Jinitzail Hernández
Posted February 4, 2022 at 7:13pm

Sen. James Lankford prolonged the Senate adjourning for snacks while Sen. Richard J. Durbin rattled off the weirdest possible vape flavors. Rep. Jim McGovern threatened to lower the temperature in the House Rules Committee if members didn’t speed up comments. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden outed Sen. Mitch McConnell, saying that they’re actually friends.