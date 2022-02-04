‘Nauseously woke,’ lunch in the Capitol and unicorn poop – Congressional Hits & Misses
Week of Jan. 31, 2022
Posted February 4, 2022 at 7:13pm
Sen. James Lankford prolonged the Senate adjourning for snacks while Sen. Richard J. Durbin rattled off the weirdest possible vape flavors. Rep. Jim McGovern threatened to lower the temperature in the House Rules Committee if members didn’t speed up comments. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden outed Sen. Mitch McConnell, saying that they’re actually friends.