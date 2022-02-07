Supreme Court allows Alabama to use GOP congressional map

The Supreme Court in an order Monday allowed Alabama to keep its congressional district map, pausing a lower court ruling that tossed out the map for likely violating the Voting Rights Act.

The Supreme Court’s 5-4 vote staying the lower court order marks the first time the justices have weighed in on a congressional map this redistricting cycle. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh emphasized the stay only allows the court to consider the case and did not represent a ruling on the arguments.

“The court’s stay order is not a decision on the merits,” Kavanaugh wrote.

The decision means that as the legal challenge plays out, Alabama will most likely hold its May 24 primary under a map the lower court found likely violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it includes only one majority-Black district in a state where more than a quarter of the population is Black.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote a dissenting opinion criticizing the majority for taking the case. She was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen G. Breyer, both appointed by Democratic presidents. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., wrote a separate dissent.