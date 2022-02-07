The budget impasse is squeezing the Pentagon, despite its riches

The Defense Department is losing billions of dollars for each month of fiscal 2022 that it operates on a continuing resolution, and its next budget will not get any easier, national security analysts said at a forum Monday.

That could mean killing or cutting back a handful of new Army weapon systems, among other programs.

With Congress moving to push back a decision on fiscal 2022 funding, federal agencies are coping with the fiscal automatic pilot known as a CR, forcing them to spend at fiscal 2021 levels with limited exceptions.

The current CR expires on Feb. 18. Both chambers will soon vote to replace it with yet another CR to keep the government operating through March 11.

In the meantime, the Defense Department is spending 1.7 percent less than the increase President Joe Biden had planned for fiscal 2022, not to mention the minimum 5 percent increase that most representatives and senators agreed to authorize in the defense policy law for this year. Despite that authorization, Congress must still enact a defense appropriations law before the increase takes effect.