Along with attention, GOP House firebrands attract primary fights

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn and Lauren Boebert have built national reputations and raised millions of dollars by flouting political norms.

Now the MAGA axis of the House freshman class is attracting Republican challengers who say that, with the GOP in position to win control of the House majority, Republican voters in Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado deserve representatives who want to pass laws rather than pick fights on Twitter.

That’s a direct attack on their high-profile opponents. It’s also a version of a conversation taking place in Republican primaries across the country as the GOP struggles to determine how much of former President Donald Trump’s in-your-face political style to adopt into the party’s DNA.

With state and national party committees moving to denounce elected Republicans willing to publicly distance themselves from Trump or push too hard against his baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen, those disagreements hinge on style more than policy differences.

“My message is on effectiveness, and focusing on what can be done in the district,” said Jennifer Strahan, the owner of a health care consulting company challenging Greene in the GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District. “It’s not about being a celebrity.”