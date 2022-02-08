Biden administration strikes deal with Japan on steel tariffs

The Biden administration announced an agreement Monday with Japan to temper a Trump administration steel tariff that tested U.S. relationships with allies and close trading partners.

The arrangement comes a little more than three months after the administration struck a deal with the European Union setting tariff-rate quotas that exempt imported steel products from a 25 percent tariff and aluminum from a 10 percent tariff as long as the volumes are below agreed-upon levels.

In a joint statement, Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the agreement with Japan will allow steel products from that nation into the U.S. without the 25 percent tariff imposed under Section 232 as long as the volume does not exceed historically based volumes.

The agreement, covering only steel, takes effect on April 1 and applies to 54 product categories. The annual duty-free amount for all products in those categories is 1.25 million metric tons. In order to receive duty-free treatment, products must be melted and poured in Japan. Quota levels will be recalculated annually, and reviews will be conducted.

Raimondo and Tai said the arrangement will allow the U.S. and Japan to move forward on building an international climate policy to curb China’s overproduction of steel. The Biden administration announced a similar goal in October after brokering the steel and aluminum tariff agreement with the EU.