Finance leaders outline mental health legislative timeline

“Building consensus will maximize our ability to see the work we conduct here signed into law. We must also uphold fiscal integrity, fully paying for any and all provisions we look to enact,” he said. “Likewise, we must ensure any pay-fors that we advance do not in any way compromise economic growth, undermine biomedical innovation or undercut our recovery. Across-the-board bipartisan support will prove essential.”

Wyden also responded to questioning from Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., about the quality of psychiatric care for Medicaid patients since the federal-state program is the larger payer of mental health care. Cassidy is seeking more data and oversight of how existing money is spent to improve care.

Wyden said he told staffers that he plans to follow up on this issue.

“There’s no, no question that a big part of our work is going to be this debate,” Wyden said. “My sense is, we’ll need more revenue at some point for some of our objectives. But the first thing you ought to do is do a better job of spending what’s out there and, to do a better job of spending what’s out there, you’ve got to have good data.”

Wyden and Crapo initially announced their bipartisan effort to craft a mental health package in August, and collected proposals from committee members and subsequently from outside experts.