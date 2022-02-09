‘Harsh’ exchanges: Dismissive Biden press strategy undermines lofty campaign vows

ANALYSIS — “Democracy dies in darkness” became The Washington Post's guiding principle during Donald Trump's norms-busting administration. But what happens when democracy is confronted with dismissiveness, deflection and delays?

Perhaps owner Jeff Bezos and his editorial board should, in the interest of fairness and objectivity, consider an update tailored for the Biden White House.

Reporters who cover the White House and State Department were last week confronted with stunning allegations from a pair of top Biden administration spokespeople — both Washington veterans with years of experience handling tough questions for two administrations — that reporters were siding with two American foes.

“Like any administration that is underwater in the polls and has seen its legislative agenda fall apart, the Biden team has decided the easiest thing to do is blame the messenger. Nothing unusual about that,” said one veteran White House scribe, granted anonymity to be candid. “The difference is the way they talked a lot about transparency and restoring trust and unifying the nation.

“Last week's exchanges mean no one is under any illusion any more,” the veteran reporter added. “All that was missing was Jen Psaki or Ned Price accusing NPR or AP of being enemies of the people.”