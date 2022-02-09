Inspired by an anonymous Instagram account and disgusted by bad pay and worse bosses, congressional staffers have begun the uncertain journey toward unionizing.

Organizers of the nascent Congressional Workers Union described their long-running efforts and future plans to organize one of the nation’s most idiosyncratic workplaces to CQ Roll Call on Monday. Just what their struggles will produce remains to be seen — much will depend on how members of Congress, their fellow staffers and an obscure legislative branch office respond.

The CWU announced its campaign to unionize lawmaker offices and committees on Friday, but the organizers said they had been planning for more than a year. The initial talks began before Jan. 6, 2021, but the attack on the Capitol changed the tone.

“What happened on Jan. 6, was, for a lot of folks, the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said one of the organizers, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “That question of people just not feeling safe has been a huge part of it.”

What began as a few staffers grousing grew into a working group with weekly meetings that eventually evolved into an organizing committee, said members of the group. While organizers have talked about affiliation with some federated unions, they plan to stay independent for now.