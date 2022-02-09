Immigration agency aims to ‘welcome’ in new mission statement

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services unveiled a new mission statement Wednesday that calls the U.S. a “nation of welcome,” nearly four years after the Trump administration deleted “nation of immigrants” from the agency’s motto.

The updated mission statement for the agency, which handles requests for visas, citizenship and humanitarian protections, reads: “USCIS upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve.”

USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said the revised statement aims to reflect the “inclusive character of both our country and this agency.”

“At USCIS, we know that every time we grant an immigration or naturalization benefit, we are fostering the opportunity to help us build a stronger America. And when we offer refuge to those in need of protection we are living up to our nation’s highest ideals,” she said in a statement.

[Under Biden, new immigration tone takes center stage]