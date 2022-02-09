Metro ‘mediocrity’: House lawmakers dig into ridership, wheel woes

Metro officials got tough questions Wednesday about the future of the “nation’s subway,” as members of a House Oversight subcommittee quizzed them about how the system may survive in an age with increased telework.

Before the pandemic, nearly 40 percent of peak-hour rail riders were federal employees, and it remains to be seen exactly how many of those workers will return to their old commutes.

“Will they come back? No one knows of course, but will they come back to the scale that we were? I doubt it,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. “As a region, we need to rethink what we want the system to be, but it does more than just serve those trips. It serves the entire community.”

Wiedefeld, who announced he would retire this year, was joined by other Metro officials including the agency’s inspector general and a member of its board of directors.

The hearing plowed some familiar terrain, as both Republican and Democratic members of the panel criticized the agency’s handling of a wheel issue on the still-grounded fleet of 7000-series cars that were pulled from service after a train derailed in October. They also wondered aloud about how the agency should be funded, and what the future might look like if the riders who once made up a big chunk of daily users never return.