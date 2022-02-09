Minimum wage push spices up restaurant aid debate

A fight over wages for restaurant workers is posing a new threat to a bipartisan effort to funnel additional federal aid to the pandemic-battered restaurant industry.

Flanked by restaurant workers outside the Capitol, a group of House Democrats on Tuesday called for tying any additional aid to raising the federal subminimum wage of $2.13 an hour that applies to workers who rely mostly on tips.

“Even as we want to save the restaurant industry, the way to save it is to raise the wages of the workers,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

Citing the hardship restaurant owners face in staffing their businesses during the pandemic, Schakowksy said, “If you pay them, they will come.” She called the subminimum wage a “shameful relic of slavery” that should be abolished.

An estimated 1 million workers have left the restaurant industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and higher wages will be required to bring them back, said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, a coalition of 270,000 restaurant and service workers that hosted the news conference. “If there is going to be more relief, there must be wage increases for workers tied to that relief,” she said.