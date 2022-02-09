Rep. Jason Smith opts out of Senate bid, will run for Ways and Means slot

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., plans to run for a sixth term in the House rather than seek his state's soon-to-be open Senate seat, while launching a bid to be the top Republican on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in the 118th Congress.

Smith, 41, is currently the ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee. His decision to seek a switch to Ways and Means, which was first reported by NBC News, comes as that slot will open up with the retirement of Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, after this Congress.

"I am ready to be the next Republican chair of Ways and Means," Smith told NBC in comments his spokesman later confirmed.

Two other House incumbents, Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, have been running in a crowded field for the Republican nomination to succeed Blunt in the Senate. Other contenders include Eric Greitens, a former governor who resigned in 2018 amid accusations of sexual assault, and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Hartzler led the field with cash in her campaign account, with $1.8 million on Dec. 31, according the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solid Republican.