Senators unveil compromise Violence Against Women Act

A bipartisan group of senators unveiled the latest proposal to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday in a measure that would not close the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” despite a Democratic effort to expand gun bans for convicted abusers.

Sens. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, introduced the measure at a news conference alongside advocates, including actor Angelina Jolie. Ernst said the bill includes many priorities for her as a domestic violence survivor, such as more resources for rural areas and provisions addressing abuse against women in law enforcement custody.

“I wanted to come to a solution that won't just be a political talking point for one side or the other, but a bill that can gain bipartisan support needed to pass the Senate and truly deliver for my fellow survivors of these life-altering abuses,” Ernst said.

In December, the lawmakers announced an agreement on a framework for the reauthorization but provided few details. In their bill introduction Wednesday, they said the new language removes a key provision for House Democrats: closing the “boyfriend loophole” so that dating partners, in addition to spouses, would be prohibited from owning a gun if convicted of domestic violence.

Durbin said the bill is “perilously close” to reaching the chamber’s 60-vote threshold for passage and he planned to seek a floor vote after the Presidents Day recess.