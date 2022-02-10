Biden’s Supreme Court pledge opens another avenue for talk about equality

President Joe Biden’s plan to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court will mean extra scrutiny for the way politicians and Washington insiders talk about a confirmation fight — and the first weeks underscored how it could get treacherous.

Georgetown University Law Center put a senior lecturer on administrative leave for some tweets about the upcoming vacancy that compared a male judge to a “lesser black woman.” An editor at Politico apologized on Twitter and clarified wording she had added to a guest editorial “to remove an implication that Breyer’s successor would lack some of his strengths.”

A legal writing guru published online a comparison of the opinions written by two leading contenders for the pick, then took it down minutes after a right-wing operative cited it to write that one of the judges wrote opinions that struck him as “in need of a thorough edit.”

Another legal commentator explained why an edition of his newsletter that handicapped potential picks included references to Washington legal insiders who have a view of which one was “intellectually stronger” or had more “intellectual firepower.”

That heat mostly has stayed confined to Twitter or Washington-insider media so far, as politicians and advocates who cranked up the usual Supreme Court confirmation rhetoric quickly found that Biden’s pledge created some different terrain this time. A central theme has emerged: There will be discussions about how to have discussions about race.