Black, Latino candidates dominate fourth quarter’s top fundraisers

Six of the 10 congressional candidates who raised the most money during the final quarter of 2021 were Black or Latino, a result of diversity in pivotal races and a shift in the focus and strategy of political fundraising overall, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock led all House and Senate candidates by raising $9.8 million during the final three months of last year, a crucial fundraising phase ahead of this fall’s midterm elections. Former NFL and University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker, a Republican vying to challenge Warnock, ranked sixth, with $5.4 million raised. Both Warnock and Walker are Black.

The CQ Roll Call analysis of total receipts for the quarter excluded self-funding and looked only at what candidates reported receiving from donors.

The increase in the diversity of candidates raising the most campaign cash during the quarter reflects multiple factors and crosses party lines, political consultants, donors and academics say. It’s fueled, in part, by a rise in small-dollar donors. High-profile campaigns by people of color from President Barack Obama to congressional and gubernatorial candidates in 2018 and 2020 also provided inspiration for others to run and proof to potential donors that such candidates can succeed.

“Obama laid the foundation, but 2018 was a real turning point where you saw Black candidates running and winning or being super competitive in red districts or states all across the country,” said Doug Thornell, a partner at the political consulting firm SKDK and a former staffer for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.