President Joe Biden went to Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s district Thursday and praised her work on health care issues, including a bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs that remains stalled in the Senate.

“Bringing down the cost of health care, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, is an easy thing for us to do. It can be done legally with a stroke of a pen,” Biden said at a community college in Culpeper, Va. “We just got to get Abigail’s enthusiasm that she got it through in the House of Representatives to the United States Senate.”

Spanberger, who flipped a Republican seat in 2018 in part by campaigning to protect and expand health care, faces a tough battle to win a third term in a state that elected Republicans to statewide offices in 2021. Biden’s approval ratings have fallen lately, and some Democratic lawmakers reportedly won’t say whether they would appear with the president ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

Spanberger told reporters Biden’s visit, which also included Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, wasn’t a campaign-sponsored event but a way to connect her constituents with the president.

“I have the opportunity to literally give my constituents the opportunity to tell their stories to the president,” she said. “That’s, for me, the height of what representation can and should be.”