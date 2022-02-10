Investors, regulators, Congress focus on companies’ treatment of workers

Activist shareholders are pressing companies to improve working conditions in retail and other industries, as investors and lawmakers alike seek more insight into corporations' treatment of what many consider their most valuable asset: employees.

Investors this year have worked to get companies to address workplace safety and health concerns, improve workers’ benefits and disclose their reliance on independent contractors and other part-time employees.

That push comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission considers rule-making on human capital management disclosure. The agency in 2020 started to ask companies to list such resources on their Form 10-K disclosures, although companies could cherry-pick metrics and exclude others, such as workplace safety measures and financial benefits.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler and commissioners Allison Herren Lee and Caroline A. Crenshaw all support improving human capital management disclosure. The agency has a potential rule on its agenda, but it is one of more than 50 items on deck.

Activist shareholders and Democrats say a disclosure rule would give investors much-needed material information on companies and hold corporations more accountable on managing employees. In recent months, some companies have raised wages and added benefits to attract employees amid a stronger economy and low unemployment rates. Others, including Amazon.com Inc. and Starbucks Corp., are aggressively fighting employees' attempts to unionize.