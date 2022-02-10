Shift in tax treatment for R&D expenses a hit to innovation￼

Innovation leadership in the United States is at serious risk with the 2022 shift in income tax treatment of research and development (R&D) expenses.

For the first time in nearly 70 years, business cash flow is negatively affected by the inability to immediately write-off their R&D expenses in the year incurred. As of the new year, businesses must instead forgo the immediate write-off of their current year R&D investments. This tax change makes the U.S. a global outlier and puts a constraint on innovation and high paying R&D jobs at a time when the U.S. needs to accelerate investment in R&D. Congress must move quickly to ensure that our tax code continues the long policy position of supporting U.S. innovation.

According to estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’ non-partisan tax scorekeeper, the amortization requirement in the 2017 tax overhaul law could cost businesses $29.1 billion in just the first nine months of 2022 alone. Unless reversed, one study concluded that estimated R&D spending will fall by $4.1 billion annually, costing more than 23,000 high-paying U.S. R&D jobs over a five-year period.

The same study found that every $1 billion spent by businesses on research and development supports 17,000 jobs. Requiring the amortization of R&D expenses is an extremely time-sensitive problem for the financing of R&D. Removal of more than $8 billion of R&D cash flow, for the first quarter alone, is a zero-sum game in terms of the R&D spend for that quarter. The effect on the economy will be sizeable.

While U.S. trading partners have been maintaining or increasing R&D incentives, with an eye on investment and the associated jobs, America would be tying one hand behind its back.