New round of aid for restaurants, others likely to be the last

Senate Small Business Chair Benjamin L. Cardin is hoping to attach another, final round of COVID-19 aid for restaurants and other small businesses that rely on in-person customers to the delayed fiscal 2022 appropriations package lawmakers are aiming to pass by March 11.

“We’re not going to be asking to come back again for any additional funds,” the Maryland Democrat said. “This is it.”

Cardin has spent weeks negotiating a small-business aid package with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and other senators from both parties. He said last week they had a tentative agreement that should be able to get 60 votes in the Senate once they have a legislative vehicle on which to move it.

With top appropriators announcing this week they have a framework agreement on fiscal 2022 spending they hope will soon produce a broader deal encompassing all 12 bills, Cardin may have found his vehicle.

“The next train looks like it's going to be the omnibus, so yes I'm pushing hard to include it in the omnibus," he said.