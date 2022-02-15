As bipartisan talks stall, GOP goes it alone on Russia sanctions

Senate Republicans on Tuesday released their own legislation that would impose immediate sanctions on Russia for its pattern of malign behavior, the latest sign that talks with Democrats on a compromise agreement meant to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine are foundering.

The Republican measure principally differs from a Democratic-led proposal in its inclusion of mandatory sanctions — to be imposed within one month after bill enactment — meant to punish senior Russian officials for activities already taken against Ukraine. Democrats favor holding them back as a deterrent to help stop an invasion.

The GOP bill also includes secondary sanctions on Russian banks that would be imposed if Moscow further attacks Ukraine. Negotiators had previously said those proposed penalties were one of the last remaining differences standing in the way of a bipartisan agreement, which now seems unlikely.

Democrats are seen as more leery about using secondary sanctions to essentially force European countries, which have much greater financial exposure to sanctions on Russia than does the U.S., to choose between maintaining their relationship with the American financial system or some of Russia’s biggest banks.

“While a ‘military’ invasion has not yet occurred, there are other ways Russia can attack Ukraine that would be debilitating for Ukrainians and European security more generally,” Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement. “Rather than simply restating authorities the president already has, the NYET [Never Yielding Europe’s Territory] Act takes immediate action to permanently stop Nord Stream 2, sends a powerful deterrent message [and] imposes heavy economic and military costs on Russia.”