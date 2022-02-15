IG finds a familiar pattern of delay at USDA civil rights office

Backlogs in processing civil rights complaints continued to grow in the Agriculture Department office responsible for handling allegations of unfair treatment over a three-year period, the USDA inspector general said Tuesday.

Inspector General Phyllis K. Fong told the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations that the Office of Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (OASCR) had long-standing issues persisting through the Trump administration.

The IG found that a sample of 28 complaints out of 911 cases closed between Oct. 1, 2016, and June 30, 2019, took up to 799 days to process.

“These challenges are not new. They will take concerted effort to address,” Fong said.

Over the years, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the Office of Special Counsel and the Government Accountability Office have identified persistent structural weaknesses that have diminished the office’s effectiveness and stoked mistrust, in particular among Black farmers who say they received little help when they filed documented complaints of discrimination.