Senate Banking Democrats back Fed nominees but GOP absence means it won’t count

The Senate Banking Committee's 12 Democrats said Tuesday they would vote to confirm Sarah Bloom Raskin to be Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision, going through the motions of committee action when a Republican boycott prevented the quorum needed to advance her and five other nominations.

Republicans skipped the committee vote scheduled for today, saying they wanted more answers from Raskin about her involvement with a Colorado-based fintech company, Reserve Trust. The boycott also delayed consideration of five other nominees — four to the Federal Reserve, including Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term, and one to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, asked the clerk to call the vote at the request of Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. The Democrats voted yes on the nominees en bloc, though Warren asked to be recorded as a no vote on Powell.

But without a majority of its 24 members present, the panel can't advance the nominees to the floor.

Democrats said the Republican boycott will hobble the Fed as it faces key decisions on how to combat rising inflation. Powell and Lael Brainard, the nominee for Fed vice chair, already sit on the board, but the other three — Raskin, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson — would fill out the seven-member board for the first time in almost a decade.