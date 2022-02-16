CDC weighs plans to lift indoor masking recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon update its recommendations for indoor masking as the United States begins to transition to learning to live with COVID-19, Biden administration public health officials told reporters Wednesday.

Several states across the nation have already lifted mask mandates, but President Joe Biden's public health agency has held firm so far with its recommendation that Americans continue to mask up due to omicron's rapid transmission rate and the nation's high COVID-19 case counts.

Still, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the CDC is now looking at other metrics besides case counts to determine future mitigation measures. The agency plans to focus on hospital capacity and disease severity when making its pandemic policy decisions.

"We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen," Walensky said.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci echoed this sentiment and told reporters the COVID-19 outbreak is trending sharply downward.