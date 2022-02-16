Is time the Democrats’ friend or enemy?

Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson said, “A week is a long time in politics.” He wasn’t wrong, even more so in today’s age of social media and instant news 24/7. A lot can happen between now and November.

And that is exactly what Democrats are counting on to deliver them from the political abyss potentially facing them this fall. Time.

Time for inflation and gas prices to head south. Time for the GDP and consumer confidence to head north. Time for the coronavirus to fade into history along with Afghanistan. Time for more jobs and less crime. And, of course, time for "Build Back Better."

But time isn’t a reliable constant. As Einstein put it, “Time is relative; its only worth depends on what we do as it is passing.” Yes, a lot can change in the next nine months, but at this point, given President Joe Biden’s poll numbers and the Democratic Congress in chaos, will it matter? It didn’t for George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Democratic strategist James Carville famously said of the ’92 election, “It’s the economy, stupid.” He was right, and the Clinton campaign won the election by blaming Bush for the recession of the early '90s that brought a stagnant economy and high unemployment with it.