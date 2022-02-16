In a building where change can come slowly, the statues are no exception. But at least two new marble and bronze faces will arrive at the Capitol this year — one a Black woman replacing a Confederate general, and the other a big planner bringing a small victory for advocates of D.C. statehood.

It’s been a long journey for Mary McLeod Bethune, the civil rights activist who died in 1955. She will become the first Black woman to join the National Statuary Hall Collection, a group of 100 statues of important people, with two donated by each of the 50 states.

Her more than 6,000-pound likeness will take its place in the Capitol sometime in the coming year as a gift from Florida, after state leaders decided she was a better example of an “illustrious” citizen than Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith. His statue stood for nearly a century.

But the exact timeline for unveiling Bethune remains unclear, even though the sculpture itself is complete and has jumped through most of the hoops in a complex approval process. Getting a statue into the collection isn’t as simple as just commissioning one and then dropping it off at the Capitol, as other states have found. Florida began its Bethune push six years ago.

Another newcomer has a firmer timeline. Pierre Charles L’Enfant, the man who planned Washington, will find a home under the gleaming dome of the very building he once envisioned would be the house of Congress. Donated by the District of Columbia, the statue will be unveiled on Monday, Feb. 28, a date meant to fly in the face of when “D.C. residents were first denied congressional voting representation and self-government,” according to Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.