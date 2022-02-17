How do you solve a problem like a Republican boycott?

Senate Republicans have flexed their minority power to stop the confirmation process for several of President Joe Biden’s nominees, using the chamber’s rules in a way that also could cause trouble for Democrats on an upcoming Supreme Court pick.

Senate experts say the Democratic majority can stick together and ultimately find a way to overcome or change rules to force through nominations. It’s just, at this point, Democrats aren’t sure exactly how to make that move, if they need to make such a move now, or if it’s worth it to do it for the currently delayed nominees.

If Democrats have a procedural strategy, they’re not tipping their hand. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, when asked Wednesday, said only: “We’re going to look at this carefully.”

And for now, Democrats are just hoping Republicans will come around, without having to push the Senate down that path.

The issue is that certain Senate rules have more bite when the chamber is evenly divided at 50-50, as it is now, where Democrats have the majority because the tie-breaking vote is Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.