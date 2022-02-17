Republicans blast Air Force nominee’s proposal to surveil troops

Last year, Ravi Chaudhary called on the military to use artificial intelligence to track the online activity of servicemembers in an effort to root out extremists. On Thursday, it came back to haunt the nominee for a top Air Force post.

Chaudhary is President Joe Biden’s pick to serve as the assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, having previously served at the Federal Aviation Administration during the Trump administration. But he faced a hostile crowd of Republicans at his Senate Armed Services Committee nomination hearing.

The GOP senators focused their questioning on the Air Force veteran's July 2021 op-ed in Foreign Policy News reflecting on how the military should respond to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, arguing that Chaudhary's proposal to surveil servicemembers would violate due process and invade their privacy.

Between 10 and 20 percent of those charged in the Jan. 6 riot were military members or veterans, according to conflicting media accounts. Responding to that evidence, Chaudhary in his article suggested using artificial intelligence as a way to monitor the communications of servicemembers and counter extremism in the armed forces. He said an algorithm could flag "toxic behaviors" for commanders to review.

He pointed to other examples of extremist violence in the ranks, including a 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida in which an aviation student shot three people to death and injured eight, as well as multiple murders at Fort Hood in Texas. In 2009, an Army major there shot 13 people to death and injured 30, while two years ago Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén was beaten to death with a hammer by a fellow soldier.