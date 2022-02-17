Seeing double: Part exasperation, part inspiration

That disconnect is evident in the mostly encouraging feedback I receive on my work, on the columns, podcasts and TV and radio appearances, and every time someone from the workshops publishes a column or presents a TED Talk. Just knowing I played a tiny part in their successes makes it all worthwhile.

Then again, I also hear from “fans” who follow every word in order to parry with words of their own, insults directed at me in particular and Black people and other minorities in general. I had to shake my head at one recent note whose author took the time to address me formally as “Ms. Curtis” and sign off with “Regards” with a rant in between that labeled Black people and “culture” worldwide as “a culture that not only approves of violence as an end to a means but a culture that often demands violence.”

Well, at least he was polite.

But why, I thought, would someone direct so much hate toward someone he didn’t know, onto a whole race of people about whom he believes nothing but tired stereotypes?

He is not alone. I see his attitude reflected in the testimony at trials this week, midway through Black History Month, that bear witness to a problem that America has had since its founding.