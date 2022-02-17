Temporary spending bill clears Senate ahead of Friday deadline

The Senate cleared a short-term spending measure Thursday after Democrats beat back several Republican amendments that could have triggered a partial government shutdown this weekend.

The continuing resolution, which passed the House last week, would extend current funding through March 11. It buys lawmakers an extra three weeks to pass an overdue omnibus appropriations package for the fiscal year that began last October.

The Senate sent the stopgap to President Joe Biden’s desk on a 65-27 vote, with one day to spare before all current funding for federal departments and agencies is set to expire.

The final vote came after several days of private negotiating over procedure. Adoption of any amendments would have required the bill to be sent back for another vote in the House, which is now in recess.

Democrats had an uphill fight in the 50-50 Senate because three of their members have been absent this week. But the task became easier because senators from both parties were itching to leave the Capitol late in the day to attend the Munich Security Conference. With fewer Republicans on hand to vote, GOP amendments could more easily be defeated.