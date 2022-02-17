Trump is giving Biden a pass as Russia threatens Ukraine

ANALYSIS — Donald Trump has mostly given President Joe Biden a pass over Russia’s flirtation with invading Ukraine and possibly installing a puppet government in Kyiv.

“It’s very high,” Biden told reporters Thursday while departing the White House for an infrastructure event in Ohio, when asked about the chances for a Russian attack. “They have not moved any of their troops out.

“They’ve moved more troops in, No. 1. No. 2, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation. Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, to attack Ukraine,” he added over the hum of an idling Marine One.

Asked if he thought that meant Russian President Vladimir Putin will indeed give the ‘go’ order, Biden was direct in answering.

“Yes,” Biden said. “My sense is that it will happen within the next several days.”