Capito leads GOP letter urging change to road-spending guidance

One of the top Republicans to support the bipartisan infrastructure law has asked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to have his department rescind or “substantially revise” Federal Highway Administration guidance on the law after GOP complaints that it defies the spirit of the bipartisan agreement.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the ranking member on the Environment and Public Works Committee, wrote in a letter signed by more than half of her fellow Senate Republicans that guidance offered by the Federal Highway Administration on Dec. 16, 2021, “puts forth concerning policies that differ from the provisions” in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Beyond that, she wrote, “this memorandum calls into question FHWA’s commitment to adhere to congressional intent in an objective and consistent manner.”

The letter, signed by 28 other Republicans, including 18 of the 19 who voted for the bill in August, requests that the agency revise or rescind the memorandum “to demonstrate that the agency intends to implement the [law] as enacted.”

Among the others to head the letter are Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Deb Fischer of Nebraska.