With the House gone for the week, the Senate worked to pass another continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the sights in and around the Capitol:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses the annual National Association of Counties Legislative Conference via video at the Washington Hilton on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks with reporters in the Senate subway after a vote on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters flock around Murkowski as Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., checks his phone while waiting for the Senate subway Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is seen through the hearing room doors as he speaks with witnesses before a Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing in the Dirksen building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Staffers set up posters before the start of Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo's news conference on inflation in the Russell building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, checks his phone in the Capitol during a vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom walks to the Senate subway during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Heather Boushey, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., stops to speak to reporters in the Capitol before attending Senate Democrats’ lunch on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)