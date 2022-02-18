Rep. Jim Hagedorn, two-term Minnesota Republican, dies at 59

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Minnesota Republican serving his second term, has died at age 59.

ABC affiliate KSTP first reported the news Friday morning, followed by statements from his wife, former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan. In 2019, Hagedorn was diagnosed with kidney cancer, for which he was treated but last year announced it had returned.

Hagedorn was candid and outspoken in Congress, which was reminiscent of his past as a conservative blogger. But he was less concerned with making waves in the GOP caucus and saw his role as protecting the livelihoods of rural America and small-business owners.

He was one of two Republicans to flip Democrat-held seats in 2018 when the GOP lost the House, a point of pride for Hagedorn that he said pointed to how the party could return to the majority.

Hagedorn was a product of the Republican Party of the 1980s. He typically invoked two political heroes: his father, former Rep. Thomas Hagedorn; and the late President Ronald Reagan. Hagedorn stayed rooted in GOP politics after his father’s service ended in 1983, working as a legislative staffer for Rep. Arlan Stangeland from 1984 to 1991.