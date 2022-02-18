Supreme Court to review ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy revival

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to consider whether the Biden administration may end a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration cases.

The justices will decide if the government is legally required to preserve the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP. The Biden administration had ended the program last year, but a federal judge said it was improperly terminated and ordered it to be reinstated.

While in effect under the Trump administration, roughly 70,000 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border were pushed back and forced to wait months, or longer, in dangerous border towns while their asylum cases continued.

The high court also granted the federal government’s request to fast-track briefing and consider the case this term, paving the way for a potential ruling this summer. The high court plans to hear oral arguments in the case in April, according to the order.

The high court case centers on one of the Trump administration’s signature border policies, implemented in early 2019 amid a rise in migrant families seeking refuge. Humanitarian advocates panned the program while it was in effect, claiming it left migrants sent to Mexico vulnerable to gang violence and made it harder for asylum-seekers to find an American immigration lawyer.