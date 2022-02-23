Courts adopt new House maps that favor Democrats in PA, NC

State court decisions Wednesday in Pennsylvania and North Carolina set the boundaries for elections this fall in more than 30 congressional districts, with the new maps favoring Democrats.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court selected a congressional map where President Joe Biden would have won 9 of the state’s 17 congressional districts, partially by setting up a potential intraparty Republican primary. Biden won the state by 1.2 percentage points in 2020. Aside from Florida, Pennsylvania was the largest state that had not finalized a congressional map as of Wednesday.

Additionally, a three-judge panel in North Carolina selected a map drawn by a court-designated expert in a ruling Wednesday, rejecting one drawn by the Republican-controlled legislature. The North Carolina map will only cover this fall’s elections, allowing redistricting to occur again next year.

Republican leaders in the state House said they planned to appeal the congressional map, which they described as “drawn in an unknown, black-box manner.” The ruling could delay candidate filing meant to start Thursday.

Candidates can begin filing in Pennsylvania on Friday. Both Pennsylvania and North Caroline have May 17 primaries.