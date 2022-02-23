Facing new Superfund taxes, chemical lobby boosted spending

A major lobbying arm for the chemical industry boosted its spending by nearly 92 percent at the end of last year, compared with the same period in 2020, as Congress considered and passed legislation raising taxes on 42 chemicals.

In the last quarter of 2021, the American Chemistry Council, or ACC, spent $7.32 million lobbying Congress and federal agencies, up from $3.81 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, records show. For the full year, the council increased its spending by 19 percent to $16.57 million, compared with $13.92 million in 2020.

“The increase in spending was driven by a number of challenges and opportunities that came to the fore late in the year, specifically, the reimposition of Superfund Taxes on chemical manufacturers and a proposed tax on plastics,” Jennifer Scott, a spokesperson for the group, said in an email.

“Both proposals represent bad policy that penalize the very industry and creation of products that will make many of the Administration’s climate goals possible, while taking money out of the hands of consumers,” Scott wrote.

That fourth-quarter total is the largest sum the ACC has reported in the Senate’s official lobbying database since 1999, the earliest quarterly record available for the trade group, and it excludes any money the organization spent to hire outside lobbying firms.