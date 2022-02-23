Lawmakers face pressure to pass mental health legislation

Lawmakers have not yet written a comprehensive bill in either chamber, but committees have held hearings recently. Any eventual package would need to be bipartisan and paid for with offsets to gain approval, but advocates are eying many policies that, packaged together, may add up.

Lobbyists speaking with CQ Roll Call suggested that a package in the $5 billion range could be difficult to offset. Others are more aspirational and say that if Congress were to actually meet the scope of the needs, a figure more in the $100 billion range over 10 years, similar to the approach taken with HIV/AIDS, would still fall short of addressing the impact of the pandemic.

“Our understanding of what makes it into the final package is it has to be a bipartisan policy,” said Sarah Corcoran, vice president of government relations at Guide Consulting Services. “It needs to be not controversial, and it needs to, obviously, fit within the parameters of what they can offset in a bipartisan way. So that automatically does kind of narrow you a bit because some of these larger, more transformative items just realistically are not going to fit within the [Congressional Budget Office] score that they can offset.”

It’s unclear yet when either chamber would see a floor vote, but leadership aides confirmed that mental health and addiction policies remain a priority.

“There’s no single problem with mental health in this country and so, therefore, there’s no single solution. Congress has made a lot of investments. We need to look at a multifaceted way to support Americans’ health and well-being,” House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairwoman Diana DeGette, D-Colo., said during a Feb. 17 hearing.