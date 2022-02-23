Networking hasn’t bounced back from COVID-19. This Hill staffer has an app for that

David Tennent was really looking forward to starting his new job as a digital director for Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania. Besides the chief of staff, Tennent hadn’t met anyone in the office yet, and after a year of setting up awkward coffee meetings over LinkedIn as an entry-level staffer for another Republican, Tennent was hoping to make a few new work friends. For young professionals like him in a company town like D.C. — where the newcomers who barely know a soul when they first arrive tend to outnumber the natives who never left — you build your social circle beer by beer and happy hour by happy hour. March 18, 2020, couldn’t come soon enough.

Tennent did go into the office that day, to pick up a laptop, but he didn’t return until months later — and even then, only sporadically.

“I didn’t meet any of my co-workers,” he said. “That was a weird environment to be in, and it was hard.”

Tennent realized he wasn’t the only Hill staffer COVID-19 robbed of the usual social and professional networking opportunities. In time, over Zooms and cautious socially distanced meetups, he made friends in the office, but he wasn’t meeting their friends the way he normally would have, like at a lobbyist reception or a house party. He was still getting coffee with other staffers, sometimes cold emailing them, but it wasn’t the same.

“I just felt like there’s a better way to do this,” he said. After a lot of brainstorming, he landed on an idea for that better way: an app exclusively for Hill staffers like him called CNCT.