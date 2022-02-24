Amtrak wants to restore Gulf line; freight rail not on board

A passenger rail line that was a casualty of Hurricane Katrina now sits in the eye of another storm — this one pitting freight versus passenger rail.

Advocates of bringing back a long-distance Amtrak route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans — a 144-mile drive on Interstate 10 — say it would be an important step in the long recovery from the 2005 natural disaster, bring in tourism dollars and serve as a symbol of the passenger rail renaissance promised by President Joe Biden.

Opponents say restoring the route would exacerbate supply chain issues that have bedeviled the Biden presidency.

The independent Surface Transportation Board, which regulates freight rail, will hear evidentiary testimony on the dispute March 9 and 10.

While the board’s decision is about one long-distance Amtrak route, advocates for restoring the service say it will have far more sweeping impact: They say if the board decides in favor of Amtrak, freight rail companies will have a playbook to draw from in barring passenger trains from using their increasingly in-demand tracks.