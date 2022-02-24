Biden hits Russia with new export controls and financial sanctions

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced harsh new financial sanctions on Russia that the Treasury Department contends will impact four-fifths of the country’s banking assets as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also as part of the week's second tranche of sanctions on Russia, the Commerce Department imposed a series of trade restrictions on Moscow’s ability to import certain technologies that originate in the United States and are used by Russia’s military and defense sector.

Additionally, the Biden administration expanded sanctions announced on Tuesday on the Russian government’s ability to raise capital by selling its sovereign debt to now encompass Russia’s biggest state-owned enterprises that together have combined assets in excess of $1.4 trillion.

In announcing the new sanctions, Biden used a midday White House address to emphasize the multilateral coordination that went into their development, as well as the expectation that their impact on Moscow’s military and technological ambitions will be felt over the long-term.

“Some of the most powerful impacts of our actions will come over time as we squeeze Russia’s access to finances and technology, for strategic sectors of its economy, and degrade its industrial capacity for years to come,” the president said.